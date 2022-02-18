Verisk Picks CFO Lee Shavel To Succeed Scott Stephenson As CEO
- Verisk Analytics Inc's (NASDAQ: VRSK) Chairman, President, and CEO Scott G. Stephenson plans to retire following the 2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting.
- Stephenson will step down from the Verisk's board. The board chair and CEO roles will be separated, effective following the annual meeting.
- The company has named Lee M. Shavel, currently CFO and group president, to become CEO upon Stephenson's retirement.
- Shavel joined Verisk in 2017 and has served as CFO since then. Shavel's replacement for the CFO role will be named at a later date.
- Mark V. Anquillare, currently COO and group president, will become president of Verisk.
- Anquillare has been with Verisk for nearly 30 years. He served as CFO during the company's IPO in 2009 and through 2016. Since 2016, Anquillare has served as Verisk's COO and led the company's insurance vertical.
- Price Action: VRSK shares are trading lower by 0.52% at $189.31 on the last check Friday.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Management