 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Verisk Picks CFO Lee Shavel To Succeed Scott Stephenson As CEO
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 2:02pm   Comments
Share:
Verisk Picks CFO Lee Shavel To Succeed Scott Stephenson As CEO
  • Verisk Analytics Inc's (NASDAQ: VRSK) Chairman, President, and CEO Scott G. Stephenson plans to retire following the 2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting.
  • Stephenson will step down from the Verisk's board. The board chair and CEO roles will be separated, effective following the annual meeting.
  • The company has named Lee M. Shavel, currently CFO and group president, to become CEO upon Stephenson's retirement.
  • Shavel joined Verisk in 2017 and has served as CFO since then. Shavel's replacement for the CFO role will be named at a later date.
  • Mark V. Anquillare, currently COO and group president, will become president of Verisk.
  • Anquillare has been with Verisk for nearly 30 years. He served as CFO during the company's IPO in 2009 and through 2016. Since 2016, Anquillare has served as Verisk's COO and led the company's insurance vertical.
  • Price Action: VRSK shares are trading lower by 0.52% at $189.31 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VRSK)

Verisk Analytics's Return On Capital Employed Overview
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Following Tuesday's Plunge
Recap: Verisk Analytics Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 22, 2022
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 5, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com