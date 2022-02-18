Ryder Enters $300M Accelerated Share Repurchase Program
- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (ASR) with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC to repurchase $300 million of its common stock.
- The company is funding the share repurchases under the ASR with existing cash resources.
- The company will receive an initial delivery of ~3.1 million shares, with the final settlement scheduled to occur no later than the end of October 2022.
- The company held cash and equivalents of $234.0 million as of December 31, 2021.
- Price Action: R shares are trading lower by 0.61% at $78.15 on the last check Friday.
