UK Storm Disrupts Uber, Deliveroo, Just Eat's Food Delivery
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 12:37pm   Comments
UK Storm Disrupts Uber, Deliveroo, Just Eat's Food Delivery
  • Storm Eunice partially disrupted the services of food delivery companies, including Deliveroo PLC (OTC: DROOF), Just Eat Takeaway.com NV ADR (OTC: JETKY), and Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) in the U.K., Bloomberg reports.
  • The storm disrupted their services for several hours on February 18.
  • The Met Office issued a red warning for London and Southeast England amid winds as high as 80 mph (129 kilometers). 
  • Some deliveries were available as conditions eased. However, strong winds will likely continue into the weekend.
  • Just Eat suspended delivery services in all areas with red weather warnings.
  • Uber had temporarily paused its Uber Eats app in those locations while beginning to open up as the warnings ended.
  • Uber’s ride-hailing service remained active, with “surge” pricing inflating the cost of trips.
  • Price Action: UBER shares traded lower by 1.33% at $35.25 on the last check Friday. DROOF shares traded lower by 5.41% at $1.75.

