Full House Resorts Appoints John Ferrucci As COO
- Full House Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: FLL) has appointed John Ferrucci to the newly-created position of Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO).
- Ferrucci will oversee the company's efforts to open The Temporary at American Place until a permanent general manager is selected, continue to serve as General Manager of Silver Slipper Casino Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, and oversee operations for the company's other properties.
- He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing and a Master of Education degree from Trenton State College in New Jersey.
- Additionally, the company updated on its American Place project in Waukegan, Illinois. The company recently agreed to purchase 10 acres of land adjoining the 30-acre casino site to be leased from the city, providing space for additional parking and access to the casino site from a major road.
- Price Action: FLL shares closed lower by 3.64% at $9.00 on Thursday.
