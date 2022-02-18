 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Full House Resorts Appoints John Ferrucci As COO
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 5:27am   Comments
Share:
Full House Resorts Appoints John Ferrucci As COO
  • Full House Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: FLL) has appointed John Ferrucci to the newly-created position of Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO).
  • Ferrucci will oversee the company's efforts to open The Temporary at American Place until a permanent general manager is selected, continue to serve as General Manager of Silver Slipper Casino Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, and oversee operations for the company's other properties.
  • He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing and a Master of Education degree from Trenton State College in New Jersey.
  • Additionally, the company updated on its American Place project in Waukegan, Illinois. The company recently agreed to purchase 10 acres of land adjoining the 30-acre casino site to be leased from the city, providing space for additional parking and access to the casino site from a major road.
  • Price Action: FLL shares closed lower by 3.64% at $9.00 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FLL)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com