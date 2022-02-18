 Skip to main content

Tesla's Car Colorizer Is Here: Can You Change Your Vehicle's Color With It?
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 18, 2022 4:01am   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Thursday expanded its car color feature in the United States and other regions after piloting it in China earlier this month.

What Happened: Tesla said on Thursday the Car Colorizer feature would let owners customize how their Model 3 and other electric vehicles appear on the screen and the app.

The feature would let owners change the color of the electric vehicle through an onscreen color picker. 

The new color when chosen will appear in the car's visualizations across the entire operating system that includes the entire OS, driving visualizations, the audio balance, software menus and the app.

See Also: BMW Reveals Car That Changes Color

Tesla shared a short, 18-second clip on the microblogging site Twitter that demonstrates how to pick and change the color. The clip does really show the car’s exterior changing to a new color. 

Does The Car Color Change As Well? Tesla’s Car Colorizer does not actually change the exterior color or the paint. The feature is limited to the infotainment system and other visualizations. 

German carmaker Bayerische Motoren Werke ADR (OTC: BMWYY), better known as BMW, had in January revealed an electrophoretic technology that helps enable the exterior of the car to change color from black to white in a dynamic flow. 

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 5% lower at $876.35 a share on Thursday.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVsNews Tech Best of Benzinga

