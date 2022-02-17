Brunswick Hikes Dividend By 9%
- Brunswick Corp (NYSE: BC) board has approved a 9% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.365 per share. The move marks the tenth consecutive year of dividend increases.
- The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 23, 2022.
- Price Action: BC shares are trading lower by 1.93% at $95.82 on the last check Thursday.
