NVR Adopts $500M Stock Buyback Program
- NVR Inc (NYSE: NVR) Board has authorized the repurchase of $500 million of its outstanding common stock.
- The purchases will occur from time to time in the open market and/or in privately negotiated transactions.
- NVR had 3.37 million total shares of common stock outstanding as of February 15, 2022.
- NVR held $2.6 billion in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
- Price Action: NVR shares closed higher by 1.00% at $5,113 on Wednesday.
