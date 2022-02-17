 Skip to main content

NVR Adopts $500M Stock Buyback Program
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 5:14am   Comments
  • NVR Inc (NYSE: NVRBoard has authorized the repurchase of $500 million of its outstanding common stock. 
  • The purchases will occur from time to time in the open market and/or in privately negotiated transactions.
  • NVR had 3.37 million total shares of common stock outstanding as of February 15, 2022.
  • NVR held $2.6 billion in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: NVR shares closed higher by 1.00% at $5,113 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Buybacks

