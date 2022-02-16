Here's Why Wells Fargo Slashed Twitter's Price Target By 40%
- Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald lowered the firm's price target on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) to $42 from $70 and reiterated an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
- The price target implies an upside of 13.57%.
- The analyst notes that Twitter reported roughly in-line Q4 results.
- However, Twitter's usage underperformed Street expectations, and guidance was mixed-adjusting for the sale/deprecation of the MoPub businesses. Management's revenue outlook bracketed Street consensus, though Op Income guide came in well below pre-print consensus.
- Management remains committed to 2023 targets for revenue of $7.5 billion-plus and mDAU of 315 million-plus in Q4 2023-which Fitzgerald views as possible but ambitious, particularly on usage, as 315 million mDAU would require a significant acceleration to 12 million average quarterly net add pace versus 5 million over the past six quarters.
- Price Action: TWTR shares traded lower by 0.57% at $36.77 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for TWTR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Feb 2022
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Underweight
|Feb 2022
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Neutral
