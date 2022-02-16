 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GM Puts Speculations Over Discontinuation Of Chevy Bolt EV To Rest: What You Need To Know
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 16, 2022 6:16am   Comments
Share:
GM Puts Speculations Over Discontinuation Of Chevy Bolt EV To Rest: What You Need To Know

General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) said on Tuesday it will resume production of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV, putting to rest speculation that the legacy automaker is planning to pull the plug on the small electric vehicle.

What Happened: The Detroit, Michigan-based automaker said it plans to resume production for the Chevy Bolt at its Orion Township in the week of April 4, The Detroit News reported on Tuesday, citing the automaker.

GM had last month announced an investment plan to build the electric versions of its best-selling pickups Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra in Orion but, at the time, revealed no details on the production plans for the Bolt EVs, leading to speculation on the small electric vehicle’s fate.

"We remain committed to Bolt EV and EUV and this decision will allow us to simultaneously replace battery modules and resume retail sales soon, which were strong before the recall," a company spokesperson said, as per The Detroit News.

See Also: GM Could Be Looking To Pull The Plug On Chevy Bolt

Why It Matters: GM was mired in a huge recall for the Bolt last year, forcing the company to halt production at the Orion plant. The legacy automaker had to recall about 141,000 Bolts that it ever built after finding battery issues that led to fires. 

LG Energy, which supplied batteries for the Bolt, entered an agreement with the automaker to reimburse nearly $2 billion in costs associated with the mega recall.

GM plans to launch 30 new electric vehicles by 2025 while rival Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) aims to make 600,000 electric vehicles per year globally by the end of 2023. 

Price Action: GM shares closed 3.2% higher at $53.7 a share on Tuesday.

Photo: Courtesy of GM

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GM)

Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: DoorDash, General Motors, Moderna, General Electric And More
EV Week In Review: Tesla's Model 3 Cedes Top Spot, GM's Bolt Production Restart Delayed, Fisker Touts Strong Demand, Nio's ES7 SUV And More
Tesla Doesn't Run Super Bowl LVI Commercial, Still Gets Free Ad Space
Nvidia Aims To Transform The Auto Industry: Why Jim Cramer Is Telling Competitors To Pay Attention
General Motors Whale Trades For February 16
This Foreboding Sign Looms Over General Motors's Chart
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: automakers electric vehicles EVsNews Retail Sales Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com