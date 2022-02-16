GXO Logistics Posts Solid Q4 Results

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Contract logistics giant GXO Logistics Inc. posted strong fourth-quarter results late Tuesday, with revenue up 28% to $2.3 billion, and adjusted diluted earnings per share of 73 cents beating Wall Street estimates by 15 to 17 cents.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company, which was spun off from XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO) last August, also raised its full-year 2002 earnings guidance, increasing adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to a range of $707 million to $742 million, from a range of $705 million to $740 million. Revenue should rise between 8% and 12% from $7.9 billion reported for 2021, GXO (NYSE: GXO) said.

In the quarter, operating income rose to $63 million from $50 million in the year-earlier quarter, while adjusted net income climbed to $84 million from $49 million, GXO said. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $167 million, up from $146 million in the 2020 fourth quarter.

GXO shares, which rose 2.2% during Tuesday's session, rallied an additional 6% to $89 a share in after-hours trading. Shares peaked at $105.92 in mid-November before declining considerably over the next two-and-a-half months to a low of $70.51 a share on Jan. 28. Shares have gained in the past two weeks.

