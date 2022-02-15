Electrameccanica Inks Partnership Agreement With Faction Technology
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO) has signed a non-binding partnership agreement with Faction Technology Inc. to demonstrate a pilot deployment of driverless and remote vehicle operation technology on its EV platform.
- Powered by the patent pending DriveLink Platform, Faction is focused on autonomous driving AI that is supported by teleoperation.
- Faction plans to utilize the SOLO EVs to test their autonomous driving technology related to micro-logistics and ride-on-demand.
- A test pilot program is currently underway with customers in food delivery and vehicle on-demand verticals.
- The parties will work to expand the partnership toward the pilot deployment of a driverless demonstration fleet of up to 24 SOLO EVs over the next 12 months. To date, 3 SOLO EVs have been delivered to Faction.
- Price Action: SOLO shares are trading higher by 6.97% at $2.15 on the last check Tuesday.
