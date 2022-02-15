 Skip to main content

GNC Holdings To Offer Hims & Hers Products Through Select Stores, Online
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 1:43pm   Comments
GNC Holdings To Offer Hims & Hers Products Through Select Stores, Online
  • Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) has partnered with health and wellness brand GNC Holdings LLC to offer consumers health and wellness solutions at select GNC stores and online at GNC.com.
  • "Our mass retail expansion is about building a trusted, nationwide brand for health and wellness products," said Melissa Baird, COO of Hims & Hers.
  • Several Hims & Hers hair care offerings, including Hers minoxidil 5% topical foam and Hers minoxidil 2% topical solution, are available on GNC.com and select stores.
  • Price Action: HIMS shares are trading higher by 7.47% at $4.89 on the last check Tuesday.

