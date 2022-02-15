GNC Holdings To Offer Hims & Hers Products Through Select Stores, Online
- Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) has partnered with health and wellness brand GNC Holdings LLC to offer consumers health and wellness solutions at select GNC stores and online at GNC.com.
- "Our mass retail expansion is about building a trusted, nationwide brand for health and wellness products," said Melissa Baird, COO of Hims & Hers.
- Several Hims & Hers hair care offerings, including Hers minoxidil 5% topical foam and Hers minoxidil 2% topical solution, are available on GNC.com and select stores.
- Price Action: HIMS shares are trading higher by 7.47% at $4.89 on the last check Tuesday.
