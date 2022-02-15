ContextLogic Launches 'Wish Clips' Video Feature To Enhance Customer Experience
- ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH) has launched Wish Clips, a new shoppable video feature designed to enhance the customer experience and simplify the path to purchase.
- Each shoppable video enables users to gain more information about the product and envision the various ways it can be used or worn.
- Users can view the product details, visit the merchant's store or add a product to their shopping cart.
- Wish Clips is already available to Android users in 9 key markets and will be rolled out to iOS users starting in April.
- Price Action: WISH shares are trading higher by 12.5% at $2.52 on the last check Tuesday.
