ContextLogic Launches 'Wish Clips' Video Feature To Enhance Customer Experience
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 12:44pm   Comments
ContextLogic Launches 'Wish Clips' Video Feature To Enhance Customer Experience
  • ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISHhas launched Wish Clips, a new shoppable video feature designed to enhance the customer experience and simplify the path to purchase.
  • Each shoppable video enables users to gain more information about the product and envision the various ways it can be used or worn. 
  • Users can view the product details, visit the merchant's store or add a product to their shopping cart.
  • Wish Clips is already available to Android users in 9 key markets and will be rolled out to iOS users starting in April.
  • Also ReadShould Amazon Or Alibaba Acquire ContextLogic In 2022?
  • Price Action: WISH shares are trading higher by 12.5% at $2.52 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

