Boeing Bags Five-Year Contracts To Support Korea's Three Critical Defense Platforms
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 6:12am   Comments
  • Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) has received three performance-based logistics (PBL) contracts from the Republic of Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA). The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • These contracts will manage the sustainment of Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) F-15K fighter jets and Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) aircraft and Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) CH-47 Chinook helicopters.
  • The five-year contracts will improve aircraft availability by using performance data to inform logistics and supply chain management activities.
  • Boeing will execute the contracts in partnership with the local industry, using its integrated logistics model to support ROKAF and ROKA objectives.
  • "Applying data analytics to these PBLs is a very practical yet powerful way to maximize our customer's investment and support successful military operations in a critical region," commented Torbjorn Sjogren, VP, and general manager for Boeing International Government & Defence. 
  • Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 2.48% at $215.25 during the premarket session on Tuesday.

