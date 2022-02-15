 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Procept BioRobotics' Aquablation Therapy Shows Encouraging Five-Year Data In Prostate Gland Enlargement
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 7:23am   Comments
Share:
Procept BioRobotics' Aquablation Therapy Shows Encouraging Five-Year Data In Prostate Gland Enlargement

Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ: PRCTannounced five-year results from the WATER study comparing Aquablation therapy to TURP, the historical standard of care for treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

  • Procept is a surgical robotics company that develops, manufactures, and sells the AquaBeam Robotic Surgical System for minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating BPH.
  • The 181-subject study proved superior safety due to low irreversible complications and superior symptom relief for prostates in 50 milliliters or greater.
  • At five years, IPSS scores improved by 15.1 points in the Aquablation group and 13.2 points in TURP (p=.2764). 
  • However, for men with larger prostates greater than 50 milliliters, IPSS reduction was 3.5 points greater across all follow-up visits in the Aquablation group than the TURP group (p=.0123). 
  • The International Prostate Symptom Score (IPSS) is used to diagnose, track the symptoms, and suggest management of BPH symptoms.
  • Improvement in peak urinary flow rate was 125% and 89% compared to baseline for Aquablation and TURP, respectively. 
  • Retreatment rates, including BPH medication or surgical intervention, were approximately 1% per year for Aquablation, a 51% reduction compared to TURP.
  • Price Action: PRCT shares closed 0.20% higher at $20.01 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PRCT)

6 Underperforming IPO Stocks To Buy On The Dip
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com