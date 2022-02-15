Procept BioRobotics' Aquablation Therapy Shows Encouraging Five-Year Data In Prostate Gland Enlargement
Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ: PRCT) announced five-year results from the WATER study comparing Aquablation therapy to TURP, the historical standard of care for treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
- Procept is a surgical robotics company that develops, manufactures, and sells the AquaBeam Robotic Surgical System for minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating BPH.
- The 181-subject study proved superior safety due to low irreversible complications and superior symptom relief for prostates in 50 milliliters or greater.
- At five years, IPSS scores improved by 15.1 points in the Aquablation group and 13.2 points in TURP (p=.2764).
- However, for men with larger prostates greater than 50 milliliters, IPSS reduction was 3.5 points greater across all follow-up visits in the Aquablation group than the TURP group (p=.0123).
- The International Prostate Symptom Score (IPSS) is used to diagnose, track the symptoms, and suggest management of BPH symptoms.
- Improvement in peak urinary flow rate was 125% and 89% compared to baseline for Aquablation and TURP, respectively.
- Retreatment rates, including BPH medication or surgical intervention, were approximately 1% per year for Aquablation, a 51% reduction compared to TURP.
- Price Action: PRCT shares closed 0.20% higher at $20.01 on Monday.
