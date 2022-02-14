AECOM JV Secures Contract From FEMA To Improve Community Resilience
- AECOM (NYSE: ACM) stated that company-led Compass Production and Technical Services Joint Venture (Compass PTS JV) had secured a contract from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide production and technical architecture and engineering services for the Risk Mapping, Assessment and Planning (Risk MAP) Program.
- The IDIQ contract has a combined program ceiling of $300 million for a one-year base period with four one-year option years.
- Under the contract, Compass PTS JV will deliver a wide range of services related to flood risk analyses, hazard mapping, disaster response, and risk reduction.
- The Compass PTS JV is comprised of AECOM, ABS Group, CDM Federal Programs Corporation, Fugro, Halff Associates, T&M Associates, and numerous small business and specialty sub-consultants.
- Price Action: ACM shares are trading lower by 0.28% at $72.20 on the last check Monday.
