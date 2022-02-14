 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Intel's Mobileye Targets US Autonomous Electric Shuttles From 2024
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2022 9:33am   Comments
Share:
Intel's Mobileye Targets US Autonomous Electric Shuttles From 2024
  • Intel Corp's (NASDAQ: INTC) Mobileye unit looks to build and deploy self-driving electric shuttles with its partners in the U.S. in 2024.
  • Mobileye, Benteler EV Systems, and Beep will launch the on-demand driverless shuttles, which will feature 12 to 14 seats and no steering wheel or pedal, Reuters reports.
  • They will operate the vehicles in "contained geo-fenced areas" where speed limits are 35 miles an hour or less.
  • Mobileye looks to deploy robotaxis in Israel and Germany by the end of 2022, pending regulatory approval. 
  • Mobileye is also working with Silicon Valley startup Udelv to put automated electric delivery vehicles into service in the U.S. by 2023.
  • The shuttles will help save on driver costs, address driver shortages, and address urban problems such as emissions and congestion, Mobileye said.
  • Benteler EV Systems, part of German automotive parts group Benteler International AG, will build shuttles compliant with automotive industry and safety standards.
  • Price Action: INTC shares traded higher by 0.06% at $47.66 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC)

Why Nvidia Bulls Laud The Stock As 'Tough Not To Own' After Q4 Print
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Nvidia's Crypto Mining Chip Sales Decline 77% Quarter-Over-Quarter: What You Need To Know
Tower Semiconductor Clocks 19% Revenue Growth In Q4
Intel Whale Trades For February 16
What Do Analysts Think About Intel After Tower Semiconductor Deal
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com