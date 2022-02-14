Intel's Mobileye Targets US Autonomous Electric Shuttles From 2024
- Intel Corp's (NASDAQ: INTC) Mobileye unit looks to build and deploy self-driving electric shuttles with its partners in the U.S. in 2024.
- Mobileye, Benteler EV Systems, and Beep will launch the on-demand driverless shuttles, which will feature 12 to 14 seats and no steering wheel or pedal, Reuters reports.
- They will operate the vehicles in "contained geo-fenced areas" where speed limits are 35 miles an hour or less.
- Mobileye looks to deploy robotaxis in Israel and Germany by the end of 2022, pending regulatory approval.
- Mobileye is also working with Silicon Valley startup Udelv to put automated electric delivery vehicles into service in the U.S. by 2023.
- The shuttles will help save on driver costs, address driver shortages, and address urban problems such as emissions and congestion, Mobileye said.
- Benteler EV Systems, part of German automotive parts group Benteler International AG, will build shuttles compliant with automotive industry and safety standards.
- Price Action: INTC shares traded higher by 0.06% at $47.66 on the last check Monday.
