Toyota Makes $90M Investment In Two US Manufacturing Facilities
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2022 12:55pm   Comments
  • Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) has made a $90 million investment in two of its U.S. manufacturing facilities to expand the production of electrified vehicles.
  • The company has made a $73 million investment in Toyota West Virginia (TMMWV) and $17 million in Toyota Tennessee (TMMTN).
  • The move comes after the $240 million investment announced in November, with the plan to increase hybrid transaxle production capacity to 600,000 units per year.
  • RelatedToyota Invests $240M In West Virginia For Hybrid Transaxles.
  • With today's announcement, Toyota has invested more than $2 billion in its West Virginia plant.
  • TMMWV will begin assembling an estimated 120,000 rear motor stators per year, a key component in electric motors.
  • "Toyota is moving quickly toward an electrified future, and West Virginia will play a critical role in that journey," said David Rosier, president of TMMWV.
  • Price Action: TM shares are trading lower by 0.10% at $194.22 on the last check Friday.

