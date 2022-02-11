 Skip to main content

Amazon Got Tax Breaks Worth At Least $4.7B Over Last Decade
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2022 7:44am   Comments
  • Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) scooped at least $4.7 billion in tax breaks globally during the past ten years as per watchdog group and a global labor federation, the Vice reports.
  • The tax breaks pertained to its warehouses, data centers, offices, call centers, and film production projects.
  • The vast majority of these tax breaks worth $4.1 billion pertained to its U.S. projects.
  • For the first time, Amazon won subsidies beyond U.S. borders. 
  • They identified 407 Amazon facilities in 13 countries “where evidence exists that Amazon has received public monies for its projects” pending disclosure.
  • There was evidence that Amazon won subsidies from governments including Argentina, Bahrain, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, France, India, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, South Africa, Spain, and the U.K.
  • The report alleged Amazon was secretively misusing public resources despite being fully capable of self-funding them.
  • The report further accused Amazon of displacing smaller companies as governments often use tax breaks to lure big companies like Amazon to solve unemployment problems.
  • Amazon disowned the report citing that $530 billion were direct investments and $500 billion indirect value-added.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.03% at $3,179 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

