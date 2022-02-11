EXCLUSIVE: Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment Joins Pro Football Hall of Fame, I Got It To Sell Football-Themed NFTs

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV), Pro Football Hall of Fame (PFHOF), and I Got It have partnered to develop, market, and sell digital assets and NFTs centered around some of the most iconic moments and coveted memorabilia from the game's history.

What Happened: The partnership will give direct access to exclusive content and give collectors and enthusiasts unique ways to engage.

The moments are memorialized inside the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The companies also plan to develop a mobile platform to host the NFTs and supplement the museum experience accessible through the HOFV and PFHOF websites.

HOFV, PFHOF, and IGI will begin offering digital collectibles and NFTs to the market this year.

Related: EXCLUSIVE: Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment To Bring Football-Themed Docuseries In Partnership With WaV Sports, Whistle Studios.

Why It Is Important: "Since the NFT market has become more mainstream early last year, we have been flooded with requests from fans of professional football for digital assets centered on some of the most pivotal moments and artifacts from the game's history," said Michael Crawford, President, and CEO of HOFV.

"Both HOFV and PFHOF spent the past few months working very closely poring through the thousands of unique items and footage memorialized inside the walls of the Hall of Fame that we could digitize and repackage as NFTs or digital collectibles. By partnering with IGI, one of the most respected names in this space, we are now in a position to expedite getting these assets into the market."

"Given our direct access to all of this iconic memorabilia and content, coupled with the high demand for NFTs tied to the most popular sport in the world, we expect this partnership to generate positive revenue growth in our media division while also having a significant impact on our other business verticals."

The companies will be launching a promotional giveaway contest. All those who enter the contest will have an opportunity to pre-purchase the first official NFTs, expected to go on sale with the 2022 NFL regular season kick-off in September.

Price Action: HOFV shares closed at $1.14 on Thursday.

Photo via company facebook page