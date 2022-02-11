 Skip to main content

Ford Looks To The Sky To Keep Supply Chain Moving Amid US-Canada Border Blockade
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 11, 2022 6:10am   Comments
Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is considering flying some auto parts as it looks for alternative options to move supplies while key U.S.-Canada borders remain blocked, Reuters reported on Thursday.

What Happened: The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker is mulling options to fly some of the parts to its plant in Windsor, Ontario. 

The facility makes engines for popular models. The automaker has reportedly halted engine output in Windsor while its Oakville factory near Toronto is operating with a reduced schedule.

See Also: Ford Forced To Halt Some Production As Key US-Canada Crossing Blocked By Protesters

Why It Matters: Ford is among automakers and suppliers that are considering alternative options to keep supplies moving amid escalating trucker protests.

Protesting truckers have shut inbound traffic to Canada at the Ambassador Bridge, a key supply route that has hit Detroit's automakers and agricultural firms.

Another border crossing in Alberta province, from where more than two-thirds of the $511 billion in goods is traded annually between the two nations by road, has been shut as well.

Price Action: Ford shares closed 1.5% lower at $18 a share on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

