Arcimoto Joins Project Vesta To Mitigate Wildfires
- Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUV) has joined SoCal Tech Bridge’s Project Vesta, a public-private partnership designed to mitigate wildfires.
- The partnership will use a combination of technologies powered by AI, 5G, and ultra-efficient vehicles.
- Arcimoto will participate in the first Project Vesta live experiment from February 14 to 18 at Camp Roberts in San Miguel, California.
- The Vesta Team will be testing an unmanned fire mitigation prototype that is designed to identify risk, reduce response time, and support wildfire mitigation efforts.
- Price Action: FUV shares closed lower by 2.92% at $5.98 on Thursday.
