Arcimoto Joins Project Vesta To Mitigate Wildfires
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 4:41pm   Comments
  • Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUV) has joined SoCal Tech Bridge’s Project Vesta, a public-private partnership designed to mitigate wildfires.
  • The partnership will use a combination of technologies powered by AI, 5G, and ultra-efficient vehicles.
  • Arcimoto will participate in the first Project Vesta live experiment from February 14 to 18 at Camp Roberts in San Miguel, California.
  • The Vesta Team will be testing an unmanned fire mitigation prototype that is designed to identify risk, reduce response time, and support wildfire mitigation efforts. 
  • Price Action: FUV shares closed lower by 2.92% at $5.98 on Thursday.

