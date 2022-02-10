Helbiz Integrates Klarna's Payment Offerings
- Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ: HLBZ) said it has integrated fintech company Klarna's flexible payment options into its offerings.
- The integration will allow riders flexible payment options to load their Helbiz Wallet, pay for subscriptions, and eventually purchase a Helbiz One scooter.
- "This integration provides flexibility to riders to decide how they pay for their trips and furthers Helbiz's goal of opening up mobility options for more people," said COO Jonathan Hannestad.
- The payment option will be available by the end of Q1 2022 in every city that Helbiz operates.
- Price Action: HLBZ shares closed lower by 1.36% at $3.62 on Thursday.
