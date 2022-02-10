 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Helbiz Integrates Klarna's Payment Offerings
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 4:40pm   Comments
Share:
Helbiz Integrates Klarna's Payment Offerings
  • Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ: HLBZ) said it has integrated fintech company Klarna's flexible payment options into its offerings.
  • The integration will allow riders flexible payment options to load their Helbiz Wallet, pay for subscriptions, and eventually purchase a Helbiz One scooter.
  • "This integration provides flexibility to riders to decide how they pay for their trips and furthers Helbiz's goal of opening up mobility options for more people," said COO Jonathan Hannestad.
  • The payment option will be available by the end of Q1 2022 in every city that Helbiz operates.
  • Price Action: HLBZ shares closed lower by 1.36% at $3.62 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HLBZ)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com