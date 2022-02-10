 Skip to main content

ENDRA Life Voluntarily Withdraws 510(k) Application For Liver Fat Measuring System
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 7:10am   Comments
ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NDRAplans to voluntarily withdraw its 510(k) application, currently under FDA review for its TAEUS System. Instead, the Company will subsequently submit a De Novo application.

  • TAEUS is initially focused on measuring fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD).
  • ENDRA intends to leverage clinical data from a subset of its existing global clinical study partnerships to support the De Novo request. 
  • Each clinical site will be screening patients with MRI-PDFF (magnetic resonance imaging proton density fat fraction) and TAEUS and then comparing the results from the two modalities. 
  • ENDRA seeks to generate the additional data required for the De Novo process as rapidly as possible in 2022.
  • Unlike a 510(k) clearance in which FDA determines "substantial equivalence" between a new product and another commercially available product, the De Novo process provides a pathway for low-to-moderate risk medical devices that do not have a marketed predicate device. 
  • Price Action: NDRA shares are down 27.1% at $0.41 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

