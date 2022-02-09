 Skip to main content

Knightscope Secures Contract To Serve Atlanta Non-Profit Organization
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2022 4:00pm   Comments
  • Knightscope, Inc (NASDAQ: KSCP) has received a contract for a K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) from an Atlanta non-profit organization to patrol its downtown offices. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • The non-profit organization serves aging people. Knightscope will play a key role in keeping the client location secure against criminal mischief and vehicle break-ins, warding off trespassers and providing a more cost-effective physical security presence.
  • Price Action: KSCP shares are trading lower by 0.39% at $7.36 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

