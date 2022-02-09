Knightscope Secures Contract To Serve Atlanta Non-Profit Organization
- Knightscope, Inc (NASDAQ: KSCP) has received a contract for a K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) from an Atlanta non-profit organization to patrol its downtown offices. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- The non-profit organization serves aging people. Knightscope will play a key role in keeping the client location secure against criminal mischief and vehicle break-ins, warding off trespassers and providing a more cost-effective physical security presence.
- Price Action: KSCP shares are trading lower by 0.39% at $7.36 on the last check Wednesday.
