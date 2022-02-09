 Skip to main content

Blade Partners With Los Angeles Rams To Provide Helicopter Services
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2022 1:11pm   Comments
Blade Partners With Los Angeles Rams To Provide Helicopter Services
  • Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ: BLDE) is partnering with the Los Angeles Rams to provide helicopter services to guests across the Los Angeles skyline and Stadium throughout the week.
  • Guests will depart directly from the rooftop of the Rams' hospitality headquarters in downtown Los Angeles, where the Rams will be hosting special events this week.
  • Blade will also offer helicopter charter services to bypass Los Angeles gridlock between Los Angeles area airports such as Santa Monica, Van Nuys, and Orange County and the rooftop helipad at the Rams' hospitality headquarters in downtown Los Angeles.
  • Price Action: BLDE shares are trading higher by 6.35% at $7.12 on the last check Wednesday.

