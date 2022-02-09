 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

American Axle & Manufacturing Invests $15M In Autotech Ventures
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2022 1:29pm   Comments
Share:
American Axle & Manufacturing Invests $15M In Autotech Ventures
  • American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE: AXLhas invested $15 million in Autotech Ventures to access new opportunities that support its mission to develop powerful electric drivelines.
  • Autotech Ventures is an early-stage Silicon Valley venture capital firm focused on tech start-ups in the global ground transportation industry. 
  • With over $400 million under management, Autotech provides start-ups with capital, ground transportation market intelligence, and access to a transportation network.
  • "We look forward to working with Autotech and the new technology companies that will further advance AAM's work in bringing the future of mobility faster," said Chairman and CEO David C. Dauch.
  • Price Action: AXL shares are trading higher by 2.16% at $8.51 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Slides After Q4 Earnings Miss
Earnings Scheduled For February 11, 2022
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Earnings Outlook For American Axle & Mfg Hldgs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Financing Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com