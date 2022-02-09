 Skip to main content

Nordic American Tankers Enters Six-Year Time Charters For Two Suezmax New Buildings
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2022 9:27am   Comments
  • Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE: NAT) has concluded two six-year Time Charters for two Suezmax newbuildings for delivery in May and June this year.
  • The company's contracts with ASYAD Shipping Company will commence upon delivery of the two NAT suezmaxes from the shipyard in South Korea.
  • The time charter rates concluded will secure a stable revenue stream over the six years and generate an aggregate revenue of more than $100 million during these charters. The cumulative cash flow, after operating expenses, will equal over 60% of the original price of the vessels.
  • ASYAD Shipping is owned by the government of the Sultanate of Oman through Asyad Group S.A.O.C.
  • Price Action: NAT shares are trading higher by 2.84% at $1.45 during the premarket session on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

