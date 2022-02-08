 Skip to main content

Matrix NAC Secures Contract To Advance Cumulus' Data Center Campus Project
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2022 2:53pm   Comments
  • Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ: MTRX) subsidiary Matrix NAC has secured the greenfield construction of a substation and transmission and distribution work at Cumulus Data's Susquehanna data center campus, currently under construction outside Berwick, Pennsylvania.
  • Cumulus Data is a subsidiary of Talen Energy Corp. The 475- megawatt (MW) campus will be powered by Talen's adjacent Susquehanna nuclear generation facility.
  • The substation will support efforts to provide Susquehanna's low-cost energy to the data center and cryptocurrency processing clients operating on the campus.
  • In addition to supporting new clean energy projects, this project marks an expansion of Matrix Service's electrical infrastructure services into new geographic markets.
  • Price Action: MTRX shares are trading higher by 1.86% at $6.57 on the last check Tuesday.

