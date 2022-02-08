 Skip to main content

Sypris Wins Follow-On Contract From US DOD Prime Contractor
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2022 1:53pm   Comments
  • Sypris Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SYPR) subsidiary Sypris Electronics LLC has received a follow-on award from a U.S. DOD prime contractor. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
  • The company needs to manufacture and test electronic power supply modules for a mission-critical, long-range, precision-guided anti-ship missile system.
  • The contract calls for an increase in production volume from existing levels beginning in 2022. 
  • The program is designed to meet the needs of U.S. Navy and Air Force warfighters.
  • Price Action: SYPR shares are trading higher by 3.40% at $2.13 on the last check Tuesday.

