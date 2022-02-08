Sypris Wins Follow-On Contract From US DOD Prime Contractor
- Sypris Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SYPR) subsidiary Sypris Electronics LLC has received a follow-on award from a U.S. DOD prime contractor. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
- The company needs to manufacture and test electronic power supply modules for a mission-critical, long-range, precision-guided anti-ship missile system.
- The contract calls for an increase in production volume from existing levels beginning in 2022.
- The program is designed to meet the needs of U.S. Navy and Air Force warfighters.
- Price Action: SYPR shares are trading higher by 3.40% at $2.13 on the last check Tuesday.
