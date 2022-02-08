 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Carvana Inks Strategic Partnership With ForeverCar
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2022 12:38pm   Comments
Share:
Carvana Inks Strategic Partnership With ForeverCar
  • Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) has signed a partnership agreement with the digital omnichannel vehicle service contract platform, ForeverCar.
  • ForeverCar is part of CUNA Mutual Group, Madison, Wisconsin.
  • Under the agreement, the parties will offer post-loan vehicle protection as a monthly subscription offering. 
  • "Carvana cares deeply about delivering incredible customer experiences, and in ForeverCar we found a partner that shares this focus and technology-driven approach," said Andy Lesko, Carvana Director of Ancillary Products.
  • Price Action: CVNA shares are trading higher by 2.57% at $150.09 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CVNA)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Carvana
65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Where Carvana Stands With Analysts
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 20, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com