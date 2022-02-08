Carvana Inks Strategic Partnership With ForeverCar
- Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) has signed a partnership agreement with the digital omnichannel vehicle service contract platform, ForeverCar.
- ForeverCar is part of CUNA Mutual Group, Madison, Wisconsin.
- Under the agreement, the parties will offer post-loan vehicle protection as a monthly subscription offering.
- "Carvana cares deeply about delivering incredible customer experiences, and in ForeverCar we found a partner that shares this focus and technology-driven approach," said Andy Lesko, Carvana Director of Ancillary Products.
- Price Action: CVNA shares are trading higher by 2.57% at $150.09 on the last check Tuesday.
