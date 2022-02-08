Disney Teams With Air Canada For 'Turning Red' Marketing Promotion

Air Canada (OTC: ACDVF) has teamed with the Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) on the promotion of the Pixar animated feature “Turning Red,” with the film’s giant animated panda featured on the exterior of one of the carrier’s Airbus A220 aircraft.

What Happened: “Turning Red” has distinctive Canadian roots: the film is set in Toronto and directed by Canadian filmmaker Domee Shi. In addition to the themed livery that will fly across the country, the airline will share a special “Turning Red” video inspired by the film’s trailer. On aircraft destined for Toronto, an animated landscape of the city from the film will be featured on seatback screens once passengers board.

Furthermore, the airline will host a sweepstakes promotion with five prize packages, each featuring a trip for four people to Toronto to attend a special event for the film’s Canadian premiere on March 8.

Why It Matters: “Turning Red” is the rare Disney film that is set in Canada, and while the location might not mean much to Americans, it is a major deal up north.

"We are very proud of this unique collaboration with Air Canada and it shows how important this film is to our country," said Quincy Kelman, vice president of marketing for Walt Disney Studios Canada. "Together we are able to transcend this film beyond the screen. ‘Turning Red’ is set in Canada, directed by a Canadian and will be treasured by Canadians for years to come."

Andy Shibata, vice president of brand at Air Canada, added, "We wanted customers of all ages to be able to enjoy the special livery and be a part of the excitement around this very special Canadian moment."

“Turning Red” will premiere on the Disney+ streaming service on March 11.