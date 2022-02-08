Here's Why Ferrari Partnered With This Leading Chipmaker
- Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) collaborated with Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM). Qualcomm will be a Scuderia Ferrari Premium Partner through Snapdragon, Qualcomm's premium product and experience brand leveraged across multiple platforms and categories, including automotive.
- The Snapdragon logo will make its debut on the F1-75, the Ferrari single-seater unveiled at Maranello on 17 February 2022.
- Furthermore, the Maranello marque's esports activities will be a part of the sponsorship.
- Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari CEO: "We believe innovation requires market leaders working together. Thanks to this agreement with Qualcomm Technologies, we expand our knowledge in digital technologies and web 3.0, areas with great potential for automotive and motorsport."
- Price Action: RACE shares traded higher by 0.56% at $226.73 on the last check Tuesday.
