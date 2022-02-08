Axon Expands With New European R&D Office In London
- Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AXON) keeps up with its global expansion by opening its first European research and development (R&D) office in London.
- The company appointed Ran Mokady as site lead and will hire world-class engineers, product managers, and related roles over the coming months.
- The London R&D hub is Axon's fourth after Seattle, Ho Chi Minh City, and Scottsdale, Ariz.
- Mr. Mokady was previously at Amazon Alexa, where he most recently served as Director and General Manager.
- Axon's real-time operations suite of solutions is dedicated to delivering decision-making and communication tools that support real-time situational awareness.
- Price Action: AXON shares closed higher by 1.03% at $144.46 on Monday.
