Axon Expands With New European R&D Office In London
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2022 6:50am   Comments
  • Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AXON) keeps up with its global expansion by opening its first European research and development (R&D) office in London.
  • The company appointed Ran Mokady as site lead and will hire world-class engineers, product managers, and related roles over the coming months.
  • The London R&D hub is Axon's fourth after Seattle, Ho Chi Minh City, and Scottsdale, Ariz.
  • Mr. Mokady was previously at Amazon Alexa, where he most recently served as Director and General Manager.
  • Axon's real-time operations suite of solutions is dedicated to delivering decision-making and communication tools that support real-time situational awareness.
  • Price Action: AXON shares closed higher by 1.03% at $144.46 on Monday.

