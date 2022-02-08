Yum! Brands Hikes Dividend By 14%
- Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Board of Directors has approved a 14% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.57 from $0.50 per share.
- The quarterly dividend will be distributed on March 11, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2022.
- Yum! Brands held $1.3 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: YUM shares closed lower by 0.15% at $125.08 on Monday.
