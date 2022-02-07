CRA Boosts Share Buyback Authorization By $20M
- CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAI) board authorized a $20 million expansion of its share repurchase program.
- During 4Q21, the company has repurchased $5 million of its common stock at an average price per share of $97.38.
- The company has $30.5 million remaining under its previous share repurchase authorization.
- CRA may repurchase shares in the open market or privately negotiated transactions.
- The company held $19.7 million in cash and equivalents as of October 2, 2021, and generated $13.9 million in operating cash flow during the nine months.
- Price Action: CRAI shares are trading higher by 1.57% at $86.74 on the last check Monday.
