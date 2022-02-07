 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CRA Boosts Share Buyback Authorization By $20M
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 3:16pm   Comments
Share:
CRA Boosts Share Buyback Authorization By $20M
  • CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAI) board authorized a $20 million expansion of its share repurchase program.
  • During 4Q21, the company has repurchased $5 million of its common stock at an average price per share of $97.38.
  • The company has $30.5 million remaining under its previous share repurchase authorization.
  • CRA may repurchase shares in the open market or privately negotiated transactions.
  • The company held $19.7 million in cash and equivalents as of October 2, 2021, and generated $13.9 million in operating cash flow during the nine months.
  • Price Action: CRAI shares are trading higher by 1.57% at $86.74 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRAI)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Buybacks Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com