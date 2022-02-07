 Skip to main content

Why CF Acquisition Corp IV Shares Are Soaring Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 07, 2022 3:24pm   Comments
CF Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) is trading higher Monday after the company's merger partner, Rumble, offered the multi-talented Joe Rogan a  four-year $100 million deal to join its platform. 

Rogan has been facing backlash in recent weeks for spreading misinformation related to COVID-19 and using racial slurs during podcasts. 

The incidents prompted Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) to add a "content advisory" warning to some of Rogan's podcasts and even remove some older episodes. 

Related Link: Spotify CEO Confirms Removal Of Joe Rogan Podcast Episodes — But Says It Wasn't The Company That Took Them Down

Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski reached out to Rogan via email offering him "100 million reasons to make the world a better place." That is, $100 million over a four-year period if he brings all of his content to Rumble's online video platform.

The SPAC deal between Rumble and CF Acquisition Corp IV, which was announced in December, is expected to close in the second quarter. 

See Also: Could Joe Rogan Leave Spotify For Rumble?

CFVI Price Action: CF Acquisition Corp IV has traded as low as $9.63 since its public debut.
The stock was up 33.5% at $17.02 at time of publication.

Photo: Pexels from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Chris Pavlovski Joe Rogan why it's movingNews Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

