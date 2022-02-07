Why CF Acquisition Corp IV Shares Are Soaring Today
CF Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) is trading higher Monday after the company's merger partner, Rumble, offered the multi-talented Joe Rogan a four-year $100 million deal to join its platform.
Rogan has been facing backlash in recent weeks for spreading misinformation related to COVID-19 and using racial slurs during podcasts.
The incidents prompted Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) to add a "content advisory" warning to some of Rogan's podcasts and even remove some older episodes.
Related Link: Spotify CEO Confirms Removal Of Joe Rogan Podcast Episodes — But Says It Wasn't The Company That Took Them Down
Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski reached out to Rogan via email offering him "100 million reasons to make the world a better place." That is, $100 million over a four-year period if he brings all of his content to Rumble's online video platform.
Hey @joerogan, we are ready to fight alongside you. See the note from our CEO @chrispavlovski... pic.twitter.com/G7ahfNNjtP
— Rumble (@rumblevideo) February 7, 2022
The SPAC deal between Rumble and CF Acquisition Corp IV, which was announced in December, is expected to close in the second quarter.
See Also: Could Joe Rogan Leave Spotify For Rumble?
CFVI Price Action: CF Acquisition Corp IV has traded as low as $9.63 since its public debut.
The stock was up 33.5% at $17.02 at time of publication.
Photo: Pexels from Pixabay.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Chris Pavlovski Joe Rogan why it's movingNews Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas