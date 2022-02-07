Why CF Acquisition Corp IV Shares Are Soaring Today

CF Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) is trading higher Monday after the company's merger partner, Rumble, offered the multi-talented Joe Rogan a four-year $100 million deal to join its platform.

Rogan has been facing backlash in recent weeks for spreading misinformation related to COVID-19 and using racial slurs during podcasts.

The incidents prompted Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) to add a "content advisory" warning to some of Rogan's podcasts and even remove some older episodes.

Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski reached out to Rogan via email offering him "100 million reasons to make the world a better place." That is, $100 million over a four-year period if he brings all of his content to Rumble's online video platform.

Hey @joerogan, we are ready to fight alongside you. See the note from our CEO @chrispavlovski... pic.twitter.com/G7ahfNNjtP — Rumble (@rumblevideo) February 7, 2022

The SPAC deal between Rumble and CF Acquisition Corp IV, which was announced in December, is expected to close in the second quarter.

CFVI Price Action: CF Acquisition Corp IV has traded as low as $9.63 since its public debut.

The stock was up 33.5% at $17.02 at time of publication.

Photo: Pexels from Pixabay.