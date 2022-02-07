 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Air Industries Pockets $12.4M Order From US Navy
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 3:01pm   Comments
Share:
Air Industries Pockets $12.4M Order From US Navy
  • Air Industries Group (NYSE: AIRI) subsidiary, Air Industries Machining Corp., has secured a contract to produce complete Main and Nose landing gear and ancillary components for the U.S. Navy's E-2D Advanced Hawkeye airborne early warning aircraft.
  • The contract value is ~$12.4 million, with deliveries starting in 2023 and completed in 2024.
  • The E-2D vital aircraft provides all-weather airborne early warning and command and control capabilities for all U.S. Navy aircraft carrier battle groups.
  • The E-2D Aircraft is one of five major aircraft platforms Air Industries supports, and it represented ~15% of the total sales in 2021.
  • Price Action: AIRI shares are trading higher by 3.01% at $0.84 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AIRI)

Air Industries Secures Contract Extension For PW-4000 Jet Turbine Exhaust Cases
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com