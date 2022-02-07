 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Genesco Plans $100M Increase To Repurchase Authorization
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 8:58am   Comments
Share:
Genesco Plans $100M Increase To Repurchase Authorization
  • Genesco Inc (NYSE: GCO) board has authorized a $100 million increase to its existing $100 million share repurchase authorization.
  • Genesco has $1.0 million remaining under the existing share repurchase program. It has repurchased roughly 1.72 million shares at a total cost of about $99.0 million under the program.
  • The company intends to implement the new authorization through purchases made from time to time using various methods, including open market purchases, private transactions, block trades.
  • The company held $282.8 million in cash and equivalents as of October 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: GCO shares closed lower by 0.43% at $61.86 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GCO)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 18, 2022
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Buybacks Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com