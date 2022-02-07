Genesco Plans $100M Increase To Repurchase Authorization
- Genesco Inc (NYSE: GCO) board has authorized a $100 million increase to its existing $100 million share repurchase authorization.
- Genesco has $1.0 million remaining under the existing share repurchase program. It has repurchased roughly 1.72 million shares at a total cost of about $99.0 million under the program.
- The company intends to implement the new authorization through purchases made from time to time using various methods, including open market purchases, private transactions, block trades.
- The company held $282.8 million in cash and equivalents as of October 30, 2021.
- Price Action: GCO shares closed lower by 0.43% at $61.86 on Friday.
