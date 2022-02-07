GOL Inks Definitive Investment Agreement With American Airlines
- GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE: GOL) has entered into definitive arrangements through an investment agreement with American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL).
- GOL will expand its commercial cooperation with American and an equity investment of $200 million by American in 22.2 million newly issued preferred shares of GOL through a capital increase for a 5.2% participation in GOL's economic interest.
- Related: GOL To Receive $200M Investment From American Airlines, Upgrades Codeshare Agreement
- The closing of the transaction, including the issuance and payment for newly issued preferred shares of GOL, is subject to customary closing conditions, including antitrust approval in Brazil.
- Price Action: AAL shares are trading higher by 1.58% at $16.71 and GOL higher by 2.17% at $6.59 during the premarket session on Monday.
