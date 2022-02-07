 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GOL Inks Definitive Investment Agreement With American Airlines
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 8:36am   Comments
Share:
GOL Inks Definitive Investment Agreement With American Airlines
  • GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE: GOL) has entered into definitive arrangements through an investment agreement with American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL).
  • GOL will expand its commercial cooperation with American and an equity investment of $200 million by American in 22.2 million newly issued preferred shares of GOL through a capital increase for a 5.2% participation in GOL's economic interest.
  • RelatedGOL To Receive $200M Investment From American Airlines, Upgrades Codeshare Agreement
  • The closing of the transaction, including the issuance and payment for newly issued preferred shares of GOL, is subject to customary closing conditions, including antitrust approval in Brazil.
  • Price Action: AAL shares are trading higher by 1.58% at $16.71 and GOL higher by 2.17% at $6.59 during the premarket session on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOL + AAL)

This Is What Whales Are Betting On American Airlines Group
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AAL
10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
What Airline Stocks Did After The Last 4 M&A Deals In The Industry
Inflation: Energy and Materials Lead Earnings Growth Ahead Of Thursday's CPI Report
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com