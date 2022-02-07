Tegna, DISH Reaches Carriage Deal: All You Need To Know
- Tegna Inc (NYSE: TGNA) and DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) forged a new carriage agreement.
- The agreement helped restore the local stations immediately on DISH TV, in time for the Winter Olympics and Super Bowl LVI.
- The agreement provides DISH TV subscribers nationwide to tune in to Tegna-owned programming, including news, entertainment, and sports.
- Last year Tegna removed its local stations from nearly 3 million DISH TV customers in 53 markets across the country.
- Subsequently, DISH filed a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) against Tegna over its alleged unreasonable demands.
- Tegna had refuted the allegations.
- Price Action: TGNA shares closed higher by 7.4% at $21.34 on Friday.
