 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tegna, DISH Reaches Carriage Deal: All You Need To Know
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 6:15am   Comments
Share:
Tegna, DISH Reaches Carriage Deal: All You Need To Know
  • Tegna Inc (NYSE: TGNA) and DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) forged a new carriage agreement.
  • The agreement helped restore the local stations immediately on DISH TV, in time for the Winter Olympics and Super Bowl LVI.
  • The agreement provides DISH TV subscribers nationwide to tune in to Tegna-owned programming, including news, entertainment, and sports.
  • Related Content: Why Are Tegna Shares Trading Higher?
  • Last year Tegna removed its local stations from nearly 3 million DISH TV customers in 53 markets across the country. 
  • Subsequently, DISH filed a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) against Tegna over its alleged unreasonable demands.
  • Tegna had refuted the allegations.
  • Price Action: TGNA shares closed higher by 7.4% at $21.34 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DISH + TGNA)

Why Are Confluent Shares Trading Higher Today?
Blockbuster Could Be Launching NFTs, A Cryptocurrency Soon: What Investors Should Know
Analysts Remain Divided On Verizon Post Q4 Results
Why Are Tegna Shares Trading Higher?
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com