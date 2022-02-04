Reserve Shares Of This Vintage 1940 DC Batman #1 Comic Book On StartEngine

The alternative investments platform (view more offerings), StartEngine is releasing a new public offering for the first stand-alone Batman comic on Monday, February 7, 2022.

The vintage 1940 DC Batman #1 comic book was released in March of 1940 and features the first appearance of the Joker and the Cat (Catwoman). The book also includes a Batman and Robin pin-up on the back cover.

The particular comic book in this offering is one of only 280 copies submitted to the Certified Guarantee Company (CGC) for grading, and has been graded at 2.0 making it incredibly desirable.

Offering Details: StartEngine will be offering up to 28,800 equity shares of the Batman comic with a price of $10 per share.

The asset will be insured and stored in a highly secure, climate-controlled facility. When the time is right and a buyer is secured, StartEgine will pay distributions to investors from the proceeds of the anticipated future sale.

How to Invest: Investors can purchase shares of the comic book through StartEngine Collectibles when the offering goes live on Monday, February 7, 2022. However, shares can be reserved ahead of time on the asset’s offering page.

Photo: Courtesy of StartEngine