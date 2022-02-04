 Skip to main content

Why Are Bill.com Shares Trading Higher Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2022 7:52am   Comments
Analyst opinions remain mixed on Bill.com Holdings Inc (NYSE: BILLpost Q2 results. However, they continue to see a sharp upside in the stock.

  • KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck raised the firm's price target on Bill.com to $250 from $225 (46.8% upside) and kept an Overweight rating on the shares. 
  • Bill.com reported a large beat, topping Street revenue by ~26%, and Divvy momentum remains strong at 188% growth, Beck tells investors in a research note. 
  • The analyst thinks Bill.com should be a core large-cap holding provided strong network effects across buyers/suppliers, expanding distribution channels, and untapped payments digitization.
  • Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz lowered the firm's price target on Bill.com to $285 from $370 (67.4% upside) and kept an Outperform rating on the shares. 
  • Bill.com's Q2 results lend good support to the firm's rebound-first call on the stock, a strong fundamentals story, and follow what has been a rotation out of the high-valuation momentum names.
  • However, he thinks the most significant risk is the possibility that the rotation away from high-valuation growth names with no current earnings or positive cash flow continues.
  • Price Action: BILL shares traded higher by 24.80% at $212.50 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for BILL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022OppenheimerMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022KeybancMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022KeybancMaintainsOverweight

