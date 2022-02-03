5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the energy sector:

Adams Resources & Energy (AMEX:AE) - P/E: 8.7 Barnwell Industries (AMEX:BRN) - P/E: 3.64 PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) - P/E: 5.9 Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) - P/E: 2.96 Renewable Energy Gr (NASDAQ:REGI) - P/E: 9.59

Most recently, Adams Resources & Energy reported earnings per share at 0.41, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.44. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.92%, which has decreased by 0.64% from 3.56% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Barnwell Industries experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.59 in Q3 and is now 0.16. PBF Logistics's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.58, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.64. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.75%, which has decreased by 0.4% from 9.15% last quarter.

Dynagas LNG Partners saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.2 in Q2 to 0.24 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 11.0%, which has increased by 4.95% from last quarter's yield of 6.05%.

Most recently, Renewable Energy Gr reported earnings per share at 0.83, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 1.64.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.