Yet Another Israeli Firm Apart From NSO Group Had Hacked iPhones
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2022 9:41am   Comments
Yet Another Israeli Firm Apart From NSO Group Had Hacked iPhones
  • Israeli firm QuaDream simultaneously abused a flaw in Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) software which the Israeli surveillance firm NSO Group exploited to break into iPhones in 2021, Reuters reports.
  • QuaDream is a smaller and lower-profile Israel-based firm that develops smartphone hacking tools for government clients.
  • Related Content: Apple Sues Israel's NSO Group, Accuses It Of Using Pegasus Spyware To Gain Unauthorized Access To iPhones
  • That two firms employed the same sophisticated hacking technique known as a "zero-click."
  • Experts believe the two companies used similar software exploits, known as ForcedEntry, to hijack iPhones.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.76% at $174.51 in the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

