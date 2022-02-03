Yet Another Israeli Firm Apart From NSO Group Had Hacked iPhones
- Israeli firm QuaDream simultaneously abused a flaw in Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) software which the Israeli surveillance firm NSO Group exploited to break into iPhones in 2021, Reuters reports.
- QuaDream is a smaller and lower-profile Israel-based firm that develops smartphone hacking tools for government clients.
- That two firms employed the same sophisticated hacking technique known as a "zero-click."
- Experts believe the two companies used similar software exploits, known as ForcedEntry, to hijack iPhones.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.76% at $174.51 in the market session on the last check Thursday.
