Lottery.com Launches New Brand As Part Of B2B Affiliate Marketing Strategy

Lottery.com (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW), a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when the lottery is played, today announced LotteryLink, an important branding initiative of its global B2B affiliate marketing. The branding is part of Lottery.com’s strategy to utilize highly recognizable and descriptive names and domains to reach its global digital audience and leverage the company’s strong affiliate marketing capabilities. In addition, the company recently launched B2C customer marketing campaigns that utilize multiple media channels, including targeted digital ads and search engine optimization, to reach new users. “We are aggressively working to grow our user base while maintaining a sharp focus on capital discipline,” said Tony DiMatteo, CEO and co-founder of Lottery.com. “I believe that the combination of LotteryLink’s ability to expand our user base with limited marketing spend and our favorable customer acquisition costs in our B2C segment puts us in a position to grow profitability. Today’s announcement is an example of the consistent progress we are making on our growth initiatives. We remain focused on the continued execution of our strategic plan.”

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lottery is played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players located in the United States and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Fans and subscribers look to Lottery.com for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, commercial partners and affiliates can utilize LotteryLink to provide Lottery.com products to their customers. Through WinTogether.org, Lottery.com is fundamentally changing how non-profit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving. In all that it does, Lottery.com’s mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives. For more information, visit www.Lottery.com.

