 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

How A Scammer Duped Apple Of $1M In iPhones, Was Caught In The Act
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2022 12:39pm   Comments
Share:
How A Scammer Duped Apple Of $1M In iPhones, Was Caught In The Act

A scammer who made a windfall by duping tech giant Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been sentenced to prison. 

A Chinese immigrant named Haiteng Wu used an ingenious method of returning fake iPhones to Apple, claiming that the iPhones were legitimate, in-warranty phones, to receive authentic replacement from the company.

The modus operandi followed by Wu and his co-conspirators was to receive shipments of inauthentic iPhones from Hong Kong that contained spoofed IMEI numbers and serial numbers that corresponded with authentic in-warranty iPhones. This was then exchanged with Apple for genuine iPhones, taking advantage of the company's return policy.

Wu ran this scam for roughly 3-1/2 years before being caught. The fraudster confirmed that he defrauded Apple of nearly $1 million.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a release posted on its website that Wu was sentenced to serve 26 months in prison. He was arrested in December 2019 and pleaded guilty in May 2020. He has been in custody since then, awaiting trial.

Wu was also ordered to pay $987,000 in restitution and an identical amount in a forfeiture money judgment.
At last check, Apple shares were down 0.26% at $174.16.

Related Link: Could Apple Stock Be In for A Bumpy Ride Later in 2022?

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Google Soars To New All-Time High, And Split News Could Mean The Run Has Just Begun
Wednesday's Market Minute: Commence A Battle For The Nasdaq's Soul
10 Best Stock Traders In Congress In 2021 (Spoiler: Nancy Pelosi Isn't No. 1)
Sony Clocks 13% Sales Growth In Q3 Backed By Spiderman Movie, Apple iPhone Image Sensors
Are Google Q4 Results A 'Good Indication' On What's Coming With Facebook Earnings?
Latest Sonos Acquisition Suggests Headphone Launch Could Be Imminent
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: iPhoneNews Legal Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com