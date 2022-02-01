Canada Goose Partners With Designer Salehe Bembury For NBA All-Star 2022
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) said it is collaborating with footwear designer Salehe Bembury as part of its multiyear partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA) and its annual All-Star celebration.
- The limited-edition four-piece unisex capsule collection features signature patterns, embodying the freedom of ninety's NBA style.
- "The NBA significantly influenced my interest in design. Growing up watching games with my dad, and loving everything about 90's basketball culture, from the '94 Knicks to Space Jam and The Fresh Prince," said Bembury.
- The collection will be launched on February 11 at select Canada Goose retail stores, wholesale partners, and online, in the U.S., Canada, and EMEA.
- Price Action: GOOS shares are trading higher by 3.45% at $31.77 on the last check Tuesday.
