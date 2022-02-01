 Skip to main content

Centogene Raises $62M Via Debt And Equity Financings To Support Growth Plan
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 01, 2022 8:24am   Comments
Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) has closed a €15 million (approximately $17 million) private placement financing from investors led by DPE Deutsche Private Equity, TVM Capital Life Science, and Careventures.

  • The private placement financing includes the sale of 4.5 million shares at $3.73 and warrants to acquire up to 1.34 million additional shares at an exercise price per share of $7.72. 
  • The Company has announced a $45 million senior secured loan facility provided by Oxford Finance LLC, a specialty finance firm providing senior debt to life sciences and healthcare companies.
  • Centogene has drawn down $25 million and will have access to the second tranche of $20 million upon the achievement of certain conditions.
  • The Company in Q3 earnings release said it is exploring options for raising additional cash. Centogene warned that "absent additional or debt financing, we may be unable to continue as a going concern."
  • The Company has also named Kim Stratton as Chief Executive Officer, transitioning from her prior designation as Interim CEO. 
  • This nomination follows the notification by Andrin Oswald, the Company's CEO & Managing Director, that he has resigned from his position to focus on his recovery
  • Price Action: CNTG shares closed at $4.42 on Monday.

Posted-In: News Health Care Financing Offerings Management

