 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kratos Partners With Kymeta To Advance Virtualized Ground Systems
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 01, 2022 6:19am   Comments
Share:
Kratos Partners With Kymeta To Advance Virtualized Ground Systems
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) and Kymeta entered a strategic partnership to jointly develop products and solutions that will enable modern, virtualized ground systems to better leverage the capabilities of the next-generation mobile satellite antennas. Deat terms not disclosed.
  • Kymeta is a privately held satellite communications company based in Redmond, Washington.
  • The partnership aims at advancing the ability of ground systems to support, leverage, manage and control electronically-steered and multi-purpose antennas to better support the capabilities of software-defined and multi-beam satellites.
  • "Today's modem/antenna interface assumes an analog, static, one-for-one relationship at a time when the space layer has evolved to include highly dynamic multi-orbit networks and software-defined payloads," said Greg Quiggle, VP of Space Product Management at Kratos.
  • The Digitally-Transformed Remote Terminal will combine a Kymeta ESA with a software-defined uCPE based on Kratos OpenSpace technology, all in a unified terminal package.
  • Price Action: KTOS shares closed higher by 2.63% at 16.76 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KTOS)

Hypersonix, Kratos Join Forces To Develop, Fly DART AE Hypersonic Drone
Berenberg Is Bullish On Curtiss-Wright, Mercury Systems, Kratos
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 21, 2022
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com