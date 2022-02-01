Kratos Partners With Kymeta To Advance Virtualized Ground Systems
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) and Kymeta entered a strategic partnership to jointly develop products and solutions that will enable modern, virtualized ground systems to better leverage the capabilities of the next-generation mobile satellite antennas. Deat terms not disclosed.
- Kymeta is a privately held satellite communications company based in Redmond, Washington.
- The partnership aims at advancing the ability of ground systems to support, leverage, manage and control electronically-steered and multi-purpose antennas to better support the capabilities of software-defined and multi-beam satellites.
- "Today's modem/antenna interface assumes an analog, static, one-for-one relationship at a time when the space layer has evolved to include highly dynamic multi-orbit networks and software-defined payloads," said Greg Quiggle, VP of Space Product Management at Kratos.
- The Digitally-Transformed Remote Terminal will combine a Kymeta ESA with a software-defined uCPE based on Kratos OpenSpace technology, all in a unified terminal package.
- Price Action: KTOS shares closed higher by 2.63% at 16.76 on Monday.
